Analysts Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) PT at $47.57

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHOOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

