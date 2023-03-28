Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.