FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RAIL opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.13. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

