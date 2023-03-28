LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $169.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LHC Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.