Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.20.
Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $309,000.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
