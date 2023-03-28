Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
