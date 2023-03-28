Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.