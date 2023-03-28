Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 103,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Further Reading

