Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 4.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.