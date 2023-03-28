Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

BIOC stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

