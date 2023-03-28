Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Performance
BIOC stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.43.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
