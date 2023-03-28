Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AEZS opened at $2.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
About Aeterna Zentaris
