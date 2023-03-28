Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $229,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.