Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.1 %

AA opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Alcoa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Alcoa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

