NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NL Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NL stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

NL Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. NL Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

See Also

