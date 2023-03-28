Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE UUU opened at $2.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.36. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Featured Stories
