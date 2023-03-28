Critical Contrast: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XOS and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 1 2 0 2.67 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 556.21%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -136.53% -55.56% -38.83% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares XOS and ATC Venture Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 16.86 $23.40 million ($0.26) -1.95 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

XOS has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

