Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Head to Head Contrast

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digihost Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.95 million 1.66 $290,000.00 $0.08 18.00

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -17.15% 0.93% Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19%

Risk and Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 7.43, suggesting that its stock price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

