Analyzing Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) & Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Media Group and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axonics $273.70 million 10.50 -$59.70 million ($1.30) -44.24

Universal Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Axonics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Axonics 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Media Group and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Axonics has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.37%. Given Axonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Media Group has a beta of -2.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Media Group and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A Axonics -21.81% -11.82% -10.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axonics beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Media Group

(Get Rating)

Universal Media Group, Inc. operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.