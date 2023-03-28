Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Up 8.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Featured Stories
