ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Head to Head Review

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.15 $10.62 million ($1.01) -9.81 Service Properties Trust $1.86 billion 0.83 -$132.38 million ($0.80) -11.66

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Service Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14% Service Properties Trust -7.11% -9.26% -1.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Service Properties Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.75%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Service Properties Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on February 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

