Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) versus Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Financial Survey

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Coca-Cola Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Primo Water has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Primo Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Consolidated $6.20 billion 0.81 $430.16 million $45.77 11.77 Primo Water $2.22 billion 1.05 $29.60 million $0.19 76.74

Coca-Cola Consolidated has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Coca-Cola Consolidated is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Consolidated has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Consolidated and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Consolidated 6.94% 47.62% 12.77% Primo Water 1.34% 7.25% 2.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Coca-Cola Consolidated shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It operates through the Nonalcoholic Beverages, and All Other segments. The company was founded by J. B. Harrison in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

