AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) & Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Critical Contrast

AstraZeneca (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) are both health technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AstraZeneca and Sanofi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

40.9% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AstraZeneca pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AstraZeneca pays out 343.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sanofi pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sanofi has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sanofi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A $0.82 168.31 Sanofi $45.39 billion 2.96 $7.14 billion $2.83 18.81

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than AstraZeneca. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca N/A N/A N/A Sanofi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sanofi beats AstraZeneca on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

