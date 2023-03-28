Head to Head Analysis: Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) vs. Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritec and Sodexo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Veritec alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 2.29 -$510,000.00 ($0.03) -0.67 Sodexo $23.24 billion 0.60 $764.29 million N/A N/A

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Veritec and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Veritec has a beta of -21.4, meaning that its share price is 2,240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sodexo has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veritec and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Sodexo 0 4 4 0 2.50

Sodexo has a consensus price target of $101.60, suggesting a potential upside of 436.15%. Given Sodexo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sodexo is more favorable than Veritec.

Summary

Sodexo beats Veritec on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

About Sodexo

(Get Rating)

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure. The company was founded by Pierre Bellon in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.