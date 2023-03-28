Contrasting RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) & Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -84.58% -156.21% -52.89% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 2.90 -$17.85 million ($0.67) -2.57 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Augmedix.

73.9% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Augmedix and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 1 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.63%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility and Risk

Augmedix has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.5, suggesting that its stock price is 750% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RTCORE beats Augmedix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RTCORE

(Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

