Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

SAUHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Straumann Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Straumann has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

