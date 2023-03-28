SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,907 ($23.43).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSE. UBS Group upped their price target on SSE from GBX 1,650 ($20.27) to GBX 1,950 ($23.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.55) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,718.50 ($21.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 8,989.90%.

In other news, insider Martin Pibworth bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,757 ($21.59) per share, for a total transaction of £843.36 ($1,036.20). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

