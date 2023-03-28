Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.67.

MRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Metro Stock Up 1.7 %

TSE MRU opened at C$71.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.61. Metro has a 12 month low of C$65.30 and a 12 month high of C$78.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.02.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. Metro had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.2819732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

