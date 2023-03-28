SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 564,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

