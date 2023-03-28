HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 748.33 ($9.19).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.52) price target on HSBC in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.34) target price on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.06) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.19) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.15) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

HSBA stock opened at GBX 547.90 ($6.73) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 598.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 533.09. The firm has a market cap of £109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 887.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,426.23%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.78), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($411,477.22). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

