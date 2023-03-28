Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Plains GP Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE PAGP opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Plains GP by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 182,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 689,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 584,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

