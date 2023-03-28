World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.83. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

