Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €310.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($333.33) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($313.98) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Rheinmetall Stock Up 3.3 %

Rheinmetall stock opened at €271.60 ($292.04) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 1-year high of €262.20 ($281.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €239.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €197.71.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

