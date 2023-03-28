Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €98.65 ($106.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €96.56 and its 200-day moving average is €86.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 1 year high of €103.70 ($111.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

