Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €220.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €268.00 ($288.17) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RI stock opened at €204.90 ($220.32) on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business’s fifty day moving average is €195.81 and its 200-day moving average is €188.53.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

