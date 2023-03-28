PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PARGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

PAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

