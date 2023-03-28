Critical Review: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) versus Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bank and Colony Bankcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Colony Bankcorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Bank presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.56%. Colony Bankcorp has a consensus target price of $15.38, indicating a potential upside of 47.27%. Given Colony Bankcorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Bankcorp is more favorable than First Bank.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Bank pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Bankcorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colony Bankcorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Colony Bankcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 1.87 $36.29 million $1.84 5.88 Colony Bankcorp $115.70 million 1.59 $19.54 million $1.14 9.16

First Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Bankcorp. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and Colony Bankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 32.29% 13.43% 1.43% Colony Bankcorp 15.44% 9.30% 0.78%

Summary

First Bank beats Colony Bankcorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Mortgage Division segment consists of sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Small Business Specialty Lending Division segment focuses on the selling and servicing of SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans. The company was founded on November 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.