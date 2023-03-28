Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $40.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $36.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,729.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,014 shares of company stock worth $4,421,806. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,400,000 after acquiring an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after acquiring an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

