InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.68) to GBX 4,200 ($51.60) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

