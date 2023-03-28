Critical Comparison: Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Worksport and ATC Venture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.2% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Worksport and ATC Venture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 80.79 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.74 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worksport.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Worksport on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

