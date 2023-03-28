Contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 2.36 $71.68 million $4.11 8.68 Citizens $44.97 million 1.50 $9.62 million $1.71 7.05

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.94%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 27.85% 15.27% 1.15% Citizens 19.02% 23.97% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Citizens on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.