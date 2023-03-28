Head to Head Analysis: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 7.53% 11.25% 1.70% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.88 billion 0.86 $894.00 million $3.28 11.55 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.18 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CNA Financial and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CNA Financial and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

