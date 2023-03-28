Financial Survey: Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) versus Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 107.8%. Experian pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Experian and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Experian and Gentera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gentera 0 0 2 0 3.00

Experian currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.30%. Given Experian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Experian is more favorable than Gentera.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Experian and Gentera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian N/A N/A N/A $0.84 38.79 Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.52

Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Experian



Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Gentera



Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

