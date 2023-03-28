Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) versus BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Head-To-Head Review

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Purplebricks Group and BB Seguridade Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purplebricks Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 1 2 0 2.67

BB Seguridade Participações has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.00%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purplebricks Group $95.12 million 0.00 -$57.06 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $987.15 million 12.66 $728.83 million $0.45 13.89

This table compares Purplebricks Group and BB Seguridade Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Profitability

This table compares Purplebricks Group and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 77.57% 60.91% 37.55%

Risk & Volatility

Purplebricks Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Purplebricks Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purplebricks Group

(Get Rating)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services. The company offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Rating)

BB Seguridade Participações SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Brokerage segments. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

