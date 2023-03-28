Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) versus Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Head to Head Contrast

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 3.97% 15.98% 4.93% Expro Group -1.57% 0.39% 0.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Core Laboratories and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50 Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Expro Group has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Expro Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expro Group is more favorable than Core Laboratories.

97.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Laboratories and Expro Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $489.73 million 2.00 $19.45 million $0.41 51.22 Expro Group $1.28 billion 1.56 -$20.15 million ($0.18) -101.61

Core Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Core Laboratories has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expro Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Expro Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products. The Production Enhancement segment provides products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Expro Group Holdings was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

