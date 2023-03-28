NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) versus Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Critical Review

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) and NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Drax Group and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A NorthWestern N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Drax Group and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drax Group and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -25.88 NorthWestern $1.48 billion 2.26 $194.25 million $3.25 17.18

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Drax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drax Group

(Get Rating)

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Gas segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

