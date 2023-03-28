LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Critical Analysis

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 56.95% 12.36% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million 7.48 -$590.05 million N/A N/A LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.94 $100.02 million $2.48 13.55

This table compares Hammerson and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LTC Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hammerson.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hammerson and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60 LTC Properties 2 2 3 0 2.14

LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $40.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.44%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

