Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

