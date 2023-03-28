Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $24.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several research firms recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of STOK opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,011,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,793,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

