Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.9 %

IPAR stock opened at $140.93 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $143.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,295 shares of company stock worth $2,869,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

