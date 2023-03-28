Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $82.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.41. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $263,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,834 shares of company stock worth $4,920,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prothena by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.