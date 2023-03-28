Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.84. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

