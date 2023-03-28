Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. Equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

